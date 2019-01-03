Here's Why You Won't See Kate Middleton's Stylist Around for Awhile

It's literally the third day of the year, but the royal rumor mill is already back in the office and working overtime. This time around, however, it's not Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton at the center of speculation, but rather the Duchess of Cambridge’s stylist.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Rumors were swirling that Natasha Archer would be leaving her position as Middleton’s stylist after she was named to the Royal Victorian Order in the Queen’s honors list. The prestigious honor is typically given to royal staff members who are set to depart from their position with the royal family.

With the 31-year-old being named a recipient of the award, it’s easy to see why The Mirror and other outlets speculated that she had resigned from her post, but they couldn’t be further from the truth. Kensington Palace was quick to shut down the quitting rumors and revealed that the trusted stylist is currently away on maternity leave, according to People. Being that maternity leave can last up to a year in England, it could be awhile before Asher makes any more appearances.

Right before Christmas, Archer gave birth to an adorable little boy named Theo. Her husband, Chris Jackson, who is a royal photographer for Getty, announced their first child’s arrival on Dec. 20 with a sweet photo of him holding their newborn's itty bitty hand, which he captioned, “Our son.” The couple have been married since April 2017.

Image zoom Anthony Devlin - PA Images/Getty Images

Archer first began working for the royal family in 2007, serving as the Middleton’s personal assistant, however in 2014, The Mirror reports that she was given the top job as the Duchess’s style advisor.

Image zoom Samir Hussein

Since then the fashion mastermind has been responsible for all the royal’s most flawless looks – like the red Jenny Packham dress Middleton wore to welcome the arrival of Prince Louis on the steps of the Lindo Wing in April 2018.

We’re glad to hear that Asher’s absence will not be permanent, because let's face it — we're suckers for a Kate Middleton ball gown look.