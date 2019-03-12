Kate Middleton's Genius Styling Hack Gave Her Alexander McQueen Gown a Whole New Vibe

Just when we thought we'd seen it all, Kate Middleton went and did this.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Tuesday evening for the 2019 Portrait Gala, exiting her car in a black, floral printed Alexander McQueen gown with ruched, tiered skirts that gave a satisfying swish as she moved. Her bouncy hair was shiny as ever in her favorite blowout style, and she pulled together the look with a black satin clutch.

Simple, right?

Wrong.

You see, Kate has worn this gown before. Back in 2017, the Duchess walked the red carpet of the BAFTAs on the arm of her husband, Prince William, in the exact same Alexander McQueen creation. But there was one major difference: The sleeves. Rather than wear the dress with them resting high upon her shoulders, the Duchess put her styling prowess to work, pulling them down for an off-the-shoulder look. It's unclear if the dress was structurally altered or if she has background in origami folding techniques, but either way, her small tweak gave the gown a whole new vibe.

Other guests at the gala included David and Victoria Bekcham (not official British royalty, but close). For the occasion, Victoria paired a simple white blouse and black trousers with hot pink satin pumps, which she styled with black tights. Being the professional fashion designer in the room, we're sure that Posh Spice would have approved — nay, commended — Kate's genius fashion hack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kate stepped out at the Henry Fawcett Centre in Kennington wearing a purple Gucci pussy bow blouse and black trousers, a decidedly more modern look than her recent streak of retro garb. What will she think of next?!