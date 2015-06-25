Kate Middleton's Favorite Shirt Is on a Months-Long Waitlist—but You Can Still Get the Look

Kate Middleton, like most of us, has a few favorite fashion pieces that she has worn time and time again. Case in point, the ME+ME striped shirt (worn above) and the L.K. Bennett nude pumps (pick them up for $345 at shopbop.com). She's even repeated gowns. But unlike us, whatever The Duchess of Cambridge wears tends to sell out in the matter of minutes seconds. Take Middleton's trusty boat-neck three-quarter sleeve breton stripe top by ME+EM ($75, meandem.com). The catch? You won't be able to buy the shirt until the start of fall as it's wait-listed for 14 weeks (there's an estimated dispatch delivery date of September 25th). If you don't have it in you to wait that long, have no fear because there are plenty of look-alike styles in the market that will fit the bill. Keep scrolling to shop!

