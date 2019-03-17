Kate Middleton Stepped Out for St. Patrick's Day in Custom Alexander McQueen 

The duchess was feeling festive in head-to-toe emerald green.

Since marrying into the royal family, Kate Middleton has dutifully stepped out every St. Patrick's Day, handing out shamrocks to Irish guards and their furry mascot, a Wolfhound pup named Domhnall. And each year, she places her own sartorial spin on the green-wearing holiday. 

This year, the duchess wore a custom Alexander McQueen coat in a rich emerald shade. She paired it with a matching floral fascinator and green tourmaline and amethyst oval drop earrings by Kiki McDonough. 

Black gloves and block-heel pumps provided the finishing touches to her otherwise all-green ensemble. But her most festive accessory of all was a gold shamrock brooch pinned to the outside of her jacket. Per the Daily Mail, it's Cartier and is only loaned to royal members for engagements with the guards. 

Kate first debuted the pin in 2011 at the Victoria Barracks during a presentation of service medals, and since then she's worn it each year to the annual St. Patrick's day celebration. 

Now, that's a holiday tradition we can get behind! 