Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out in the Sparkliest Cinderella-Esque Pumps

Kate Middleton may not technically have a princess title, but her sartorial choices are straight out of a Disney movie.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday in a summer-ready white off-the-shoulder dress and a pair of very Cinderella-esque sparkly silver Jimmy Choo pumps ($725, saksfifthavenue.com) with a matching silver clutch, leaving her hair in voluminous waves.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Kate was attending the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week (which is June 10-16 in the U.K.) at Phillips Gallery in London, as part of her role as the patron of Action on Addiction.

Not one to let a good style staple go to waste, she re-wore the pleated knit Barbara Casasola dress she was first seen wearing in 2016 for the Art Fund Museum of the Year awards.

During the gala, the duchess addressed guests in a speech about addiction awareness, and spent time speaking with staff who were in charge of the dinner menu.

Kate addresses guests at tonight’s gala dinner pic.twitter.com/HJItW7FDaZ — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 12, 2019

Watch: the duchess chat to staff helping to create tonight’s delicious menu.

Some are Action on Addiction clients who are working as apprentices in the kitchen, and helping Spring Restaurant’s head chef and owner Skye Gyngell to create the evening’s meal. pic.twitter.com/ElRb8QM5Z9 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) June 12, 2019

RELATED: Inside the #RepliKate Community: Women Who Dress Exactly Like Kate Middleton

"There was never a more important time for Action on Addiction to succeed, and I, for one, could not be more delighted to support such a special organization," she said during her speech.