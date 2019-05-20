Kate Middleton Breaks Her Spring Style Formula for Sneakers and Capri Pants

Kate Middleton made a rare style move on Monday morning, and ditched her signature dress and high-heel combo for something a bit more comfortable.

While visiting the Chelsea Flower Show to present her "Back to Nature" garden design, the duchess dressed down for the great outdoors, wearing a pair of wide-leg capri pants in camel, Superga sneakers, and a white eyelet blouse by M.i.h Jeans. She also kept her jewelry to a minimum with a silver watch (practical), her sapphire engagement ring, and drop earrings.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

While Kate's look was totally laid-back, she still maintained a fresh blowout and a glowing complexion. She is a princess, after all.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate proudly showed off the garden she created to schoolchildren ahead of its official opening tomorrow. She was photographed climbing up into a tree house, roasting marshmallows by the fire, and putting her hand in a stream to pick out a stick. In our book, she's a total camping pro.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Kate co-built the garden with landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White as a way to advocate the physical and mental benefits of the outdoors.

“In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life," she wrote on Instagram. "I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

By the looks of these photos, Kate is totally in her element.