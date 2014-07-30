Kate Middleton Shows Off Impressive Hopping Skills in Her Favorite Sky-High Wedges

A day after showing off some hilarious game faces at the Commonwealth Games, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince Harry on Tuesday for another round of events. The trio again popped up at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, where they not only watched from the stands but also tried out several of the sporting competitions.

Dressed in an azure blue Stella McCartney dress, a one-button navy Smythe jacket, and her favorite Stuart Weitzman wedges for the occasion, Middleton got in on the action by participating in the South African jumping game of three tins. She showed off her impressive hopping skills, landing perfectly on her two feet despite her formal ensemble (below).

The Duchess has worn the vibrant frock several times before, and donned the blazer-dress combo while attending Wimbledon in 2012. Another day, another recycled look for Kate!

Danny Lawson /WPA Pool/Getty Images

