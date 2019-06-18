Kate Middleton Twinned with the Queen in a Pastel Dress with Sheer Detailing

A day after stepping out at one of the fanciest royal events of the year, Kate Middleton went for a slightly less formal look for her appearance at the first day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge traded in her white coat dress from the previous day for a sheer blue Elie Saab dress with a matching Phillip Treacy hat, polishing the ensemble off with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings from London-based designer Kiki McDonough (kiki.co.uk, £2,916.67).

She also matched with Queen Elizabeth, who wore a pastel blue suit over a floral dress with a matching blue hat with flowers attached.

It's a rare occasion for the Queen to be seen matching with anyone else — typically, she wears plenty of bright colors so as to stand out in a crowd.

Prince William also joined Kate and the Queen for the event, and arrived in a carriage with Kate, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Queen Elizabeth, meanwhile, arrived with Prince Andrew and the King and Queen of the Netherlands, who also attended the Garter Day festivities with the British royals on Monday.

The Ascot is one of Britain's most well-known racecourses, and kicks off each June with a royal procession that includes the Queen and other members of the royal family. (Meghan Markle attended her first Ascot last year.)

The Queen has a particular interest in the race — she owns and breeds many thoroughbred horses, and her own horses have won races at Royal Ascot a few times. Not too shabby.