Kate Middleton Wore a Shalwar Kameez for the First Time While Arriving in Pakistan

It's not a metaphor when we say that Kate Middleton wears the pants — and the dress. She wore both out of respect for Pakistan's modest culture as she arrived in the capital, Islamabad, on Monday evening for her and Prince William's five-day tour of the country.

Kate wore a blue ombré shalwar kameez — the traditional ensemble consisting of both a dress and pants which is worn by women in South and Central Asia — by one of her go-to designers, Catherine Walker, who had once been a favorite of Princess Diana as well. She paired the look with nude pumps and glittering tear drop earrings.

During her own visits to Pakistan in the '90s, Diana was photographed wearing the customary shalwar kameez, opting for radiant shades of green and purple. When Kate previously visited Malaysia in 2012 (where it is also customary to wear the garment), she did not wear the look — though she did dress modestly in pants and a headscarf.

Last week it was reported that Kate and William's visit to the country would be one of their most "complex," due to security and logistical concerns.

Ahead of the tour, both William and Kate visited the Aga Khan Centre in London's King Cross, and Kate paid homage to Pakistan by wearing a pair of green earrings by Pakistani designer Zeen. People reported that the duchess is expected to wear the color green frequently during the trip, as it is the color of the country's flag, as well as jasmine hues, in honor of the country's national flower.

