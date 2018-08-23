Kate Middleton Has a Long Scar on Her Face from a Childhood Operation

Kate Middleton is undeniably one of the most famous humans in the world, which means there isn't very much that people don't already know about her. Her past breakups are public, her fashion mishaps are public, and even her college antics are very, very public. Sensing a theme here?

With all the paparazzi interest around her, you'd think more news about her would be overkill, but for true Kate Middleton aficionados, there's always more to learn about the Duchess of Cambridge.

A surprising anecdote that could catch even the most diehard loyal royal fanatics off guard? The story behind Middleton's facial scar (yes, she does in fact have one).

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Middleton has a 3-inch-long scar on her left temple, just below her hairline. It first came to public attention back in 2011, when critics originally thought it was evidence of a wig extension gone wrong (though obviously that's not the case, her hair is unnervingly perfect).

RELATED: Kate Middleton Won Over Prince William by Modeling a See-Through Dress in College

A palace spokesperson had to clarify what it was, saying only that Middleton got the scar during childhood.

Handout

"The scar is related to a childhood operation," the spokesman told E! News at the time.

To this day, the information related to her surgery is under wraps, with dueling sources contradicting each other over whether it was anything from "very serious operation" to a simple birthmark removal.

It's not really anyone's business anyway. But still, leave it to Kate to hide a childhood story in that famous hair of hers.