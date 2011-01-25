Kate Middleton’s White Reiss Dress Can Be Yours

Cr Courtesy Mario Testino, Courtesy Reiss
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 25, 2011 @ 9:55 am

The white dress Kate Middleton made famous by wearing in her engagement photos with Prince William can be yours starting today. Reiss, the label that created the "Nannette" dress for its collection last year, is reissuing the piece and including it in its spring 2011 lineup for $325. "We have received a tremendous response both in calls and online, and the Nannette will be available online this week," David Reiss, founder and managing director of Reiss, told InStyle exclusively. "[We] have been inundated with requests." The company created a Love the Nannette Dress Web page so those interested can register to be alerted when it becomes available online today. For those who would rather see it in person, the dress hits stores February 7th.

MORE:Where to Find Purple Pumps Like Kate MiddletonKate Middleton’s Spot-On Princess Style

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!