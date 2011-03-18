Kate Middleton’s See-Through Dress: Sold for $125,000!

The see-through dress Kate Middleton wore during a charity fashion show in 2002 sold at an auction yesterday for just over $125,000, CNN reports. Middleton wore the piece as a student at the University of St. Andrews. Prince William watched her on the runway at the show, and it’s been said that this is the dress that caught the attention of the royal, a tidbit the auctioneer also mentioned. Charlotte Todd, the designer behind the knitted black-and-gold silk dress with turquoise bands, had stashed the look in the back of her mother’s closet for almost a decade before bringing it back out for auction, as she had been getting a lot of attention after the couple’s engagement announcement. “The moment is right, at the moment, I think, to sell it,” Todd said. Sure is! Tell us: What do you think of the dress?

MORE: • All Royal Wedding News!• What to Expect at the Royal Wedding• Shop Looks Inspired by Middleton