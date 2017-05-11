Kate Middleton Is a Real-Life Cinderella on a Visit to Luxembourg

In case you needed further proof that Kate Middleton is living out a fairytale, the Duchess of Cambridge channeled Cinderella on her royal visit to Luxembourg on Thursday, and we can’t stop swooning over these pics.

The Duchess looked positively regal in a baby blue coatdress by Emilia Wickstead that cinched at her waist and finished with an A-line skirt for a flattering, feminine shape. She paired the coat with a nude clutch and matching pointed-toe pumps (shop a similar style here), accessorizing with drop earrings and her stunning engagement ring. Is it just us, or does that blowout look even more voluminous than usual?

Middleton was in Luxembourg to commemorate the 1867 Treaty of London. During the tour, she kept busy with “a series of engagements to celebrate the cultural and historic ties between the UK and Luxembourg,” according to Kensington Palace.

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty

The Duchess toured an art museum, visited a cycling-themed festival, helped to unveil murals, and even painted jerseys with kids before meeting with the royal family at the Grand Ducal Palace.

HRH tours a cycling themed festival which celebrates the shared UK and Luxembourg passion for the sport 🚲 pic.twitter.com/rO0EDQ7VC4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 11, 2017

Children show their enthusiasm for @LeTour by painting jerseys ahead of the event coming to Luxembourg in July pic.twitter.com/b3XmmBqbuZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 11, 2017

We're royally obsessed.