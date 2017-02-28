Kate Middleton Channels Modern-Day Jackie Kennedy for Children’s Hospital Visit

Hours after entrancing London with a sparkling ensemble worn to princess-like perfection at a lavish Buckingham Palace event on Monday, Kate Middleton was back to work Tuesday morning in royal blue tweed.

The Duchess of Cambridge has turned a favoring eye towards royal engagement-ready skirt suits as of late, and her figure-hugging Rebecca Taylor two-piece coordinates were a flattering addition to the lineup.

Weaving her famed chestnut locks back in an elegant half-up chignon like the night before, Kate put her best style foot forward as she met with patients and their families at a children's hospital in a bright blue two-piece suit that's sure to induce major office wardrobe envy.

Kate donned a figure-hugging Rebecca Taylor skirt suit to visit with children at the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London. Danny Martindale/WireImage

Distressed fringe detailing added a modern element to the fitted skirt and blazer, while flared peplum detailing flattered the mom of two's waist.

The duchess put the focus on her famed sapphire and diamond engagement ring by accessorizing with similar drop earrings and navy blue suede pumps as she visited with kids and was gifted flowers upon her arrival from an 8-year-old girl whose brother is staying at the hospital.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royal also helped children decorate pancakes and create crafts.

In the kitchen HRH meets families who benefit from services at @RMHCUK - here children are taking part in crafts and decorating pancakes. pic.twitter.com/AtS1r2ngtA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2017

Colouring and "what's your favourite cartoon" ... The Duchess meets other residents @RMHCUK pic.twitter.com/iMEluCCdSp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2017

We're sure that fans of the stylish royal will be taking inspiration from her perfectly professional look for the office this week.