Kate Middleton Royal Baby Buzz! The Latest News as Her Due Date Approaches

With the royal due date mere days away, the world waits anxiously for the birth of the next heir to the throne. Will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcome a prince or princess? Only time will tell! Scroll down to see the latest buzz about the royal baby and mom-to-be, Kate Middleton, from around the web.

1. The royal baby will have its own special title! Kate Middleton and Prince William's child will be the first-ever HRH Prince or Princess of Cambridge. [People]

2. Compared to the average Londoner, Kate Middleton will receive the royal treatment when she gives birth at St. Mary’s Hospital. [Today]

3. She's craving what? It seems that the Duchess of Cambridge has had a hankering for vegetable curry and Haribo sweets. [E! Online]

4. The post-natal suite that Kate Middleton will recover in after she gives birth costs $15,000 to stay in. [Hollywood Life]

5. As Prince William and Duchess Catherine prepare for their baby, British interior designers have been publishing inspiration for lavish royal nurseries. [Today]

6. British marketers for Krispy Kreme, Harrods, and more are cashing in on the royal excitement surrounding the royal baby in the United Kingdom. [Ad Age]

