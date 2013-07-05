Kate Middleton Royal Baby Buzz! The Latest News as Her Due Date Approaches

Kate Middleton’s official due date is only one week away! As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prep for the future prince or princess, the world waits in anticipation. Scroll down to see the latest buzz from around the web.

1. Betting on the royal baby is heating up! People are placing wagers on everything from the due date (odds are that July 17th will be the day), the baby's weight, sex, and more. [USA Today]

2. Is Kate getting a bit nervous to deliver? A family source revealed yes. [US Weekly]

3. Camera crews are already camped out in front of St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing, where Kate Middleton will give birth. [HuffPo]

4. Kate Middleton will be ready for the cameras: the Duchess visited the Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa in Mayfair for a trim before her due date. [E! Online]

5. Babies born on the same day as the future prince or princess will receive a special gift! The royal mint is giving away 2,013 solid silver coins in honor of the royal baby. [People]

Plus, click to see all of Kate’s best looks.

