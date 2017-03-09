Kate Middleton Reworks a Favorite Coat with a Glorious Blue Hat

All hail the queen of recycled fashion, Kate Middleton. The flawless royal stepped out in London Thursday wearing her favorite blue twill coat by Michael Kors. Demonstrating the right way to rework a wardrobe staple, this time the Duchess of Cambridge stepped a bit outside her comfort zone by accessorizing the piece with a wide-brim navy hat.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Like most British ladies, Middleton is no stranger to a good hat, but more often than not, the 35-year-old mother of two opts to leave her long brown locks unencumbered or goes the way of a stylish fascinator. But we have a feeling she knew the moment she buttoned up that trusty coat for a third public appearance, Kate knew she had to go big with the accessories. A pair of blue suede pumps and a glam blue pendant necklace with matching earrings completed her conservative yet chic look.

Justin Tallis/AFP

Middleton and the rest of the royals, including the Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and her husband Prince William, were on hand for a military service to celebrate the unveiling of a new national memorial that honors the British Armed Forces and civilians who served during the Gulf War and conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits

The Paul Day sculpture, which consists of two stone monoliths and a bronze medallion, resides in London's Victoria Embankment Gardens.