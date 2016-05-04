The Royal Family Has a Hamster—Find Out His Cute Name

Looks like Lupo isn't the royal family's only pet! While visiting the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace, a newly-unveiled playground in London, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that they have a hamster named Marvin.

She shared the fun tidbit with one of the school children at the event. According to 9-year-old Darcy, Princess Kate "said she had a hamster, and [Princess] Charlotte really likes it because the whiskers always tickle her face," People reports. Guess the royals really are just like us!

During the event, the Duchess also told the children that Prince George would've loved the life-size sleeping dragon in the playground, but he would be a bit scared, too. Aww, the royals really couldn't be anymore adorable.

...before coming face to face with the resident sleeping dragon!

This is a busy day for the Duchess—after her visit to the Magic Garden, she attended a lunch a to support the mental health charity the Anna Freud Centre. Later on she'll visit the National Portrait Gallery, where photographs from her British Vogue magazine shoot will be hung.