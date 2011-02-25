Kate Middleton Returns to St. Andrews in Red

Royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William continued their lineup of public appearances today by returning to the place where they met: University of St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland. The university welcomed the pair for the school's 600th anniversary celebrations, and Middleton wore a red suit with a black belt, leather gloves, and black boots by Aquatalia (the Rumba style) for the event. Kate Middleton and Prince William graduated from the University of St. Andrews in 2005.

