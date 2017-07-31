Kate Middleton Repeats the Same LWD She First Wore to Princess Charlotte's Christening

Kate Middleton is good at many things, but repurposing her wardrobe may just be her specialty.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in a LWD by Alexander McQueen alongside her husband, Prince William, at Belgium's Commonwealth War Graves Commission Ypres ceremony. And, the all-white dress, which hit right at the knee and nipped in at the waist looked all too familiar.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

If the frock also has you doing a double take, that's because we've seen it before. Middleton slipped on the chic fitted number for daughter, Charlotte's, christening two years ago, and we can't blame her for the outfit repeat. Anything by the late and great McQueen is just begging to be reworn, isn't it?

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

This time around, Middleton accented her look with a beautiful white fascinator, a pearl brooch, and simple yet effective d'Orsay pumps. She wore an equally elaborate hat with flower petal details at the christening back in 2015, and kept it just as classic with timeless accessories, like silver diamond drop earrings and a pendant necklace.

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte into St Mary Magdalene Church, where she will be baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury. © Press Association A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 5, 2015 at 9:06am PDT

A woman can never go wrong in an expertly-tailored LWD, and we can always count on Middleton to savor a stylish moment—even for several years. Keep up the outfit repeats, Kate!