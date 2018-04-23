Why Kate Middleton Wore Red to Debut Royal Baby No. 3

We’ve been in high gear since Kensington Palace announced the birth of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, a baby boy on Monday, April 23.

On the same day as the high-profile royal event, Middleton left the hospital alongside her husband, cradling her newborn in her arms in the child’s first public appearance (he will have to get used to those … ).

While all eyes were on the newest royal, we couldn’t help but take notice of the new mom’s stylish ensemble. I mean, leave it to Kate to literally create human life and then stroll outside with nary a hair out of place, looking full modern princess in a red Jenny Packham dress with a lace Peter Pan collar.

Welcome to the family. pic.twitter.com/nKSd5kh5bZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Some fans said that Middleton wore a red and white dress in honor of St. George's Day, an April 23 holiday that is associated with white and red, but others pointed out a touching comparison between Middleton's outfit and the dress Princess Diana wore when she debuted Prince Harry to the world.

Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, this isn’t the first time Middleton has made a stunning post-birth debut.

When Kate introduced Prince George to the world in July 2013, she left the hospital in a pale blue empire waist Jenny Packham dress with white polka dots, and (much to the Queen’s horror, we’re sure) a pair of white espadrille wedges.

Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic

Two years later, Middleton showed Princess Charlotte off to her public in another Jenny Packham knee-length dress, this one bearing three-quarter sleeves and a smattering of yellow flowers. Perhaps hip to the Queen’s distaste for wedges, Middleton traded her espadrilles in for her go-to beige pumps.

Paul Treadway / Barcroft Media via Getty Images