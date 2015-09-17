Kate Middleton Is Back and Looks Better Than Ever

She's ba-aack! Kate Middleton returned to her royal duties today following her maternity leave, and of course she did it with style. Dressed in a black-and-white houndstooth Ralph Lauren shirtdress ($1,595, ralphlauren.com), the Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she visited the Anna Freud Centre in north London.

Middleton cinched her ladylike frock at the waist with a black belt and paired it with her trusty black pumps along with a small box clutch. Her bangs, which she debuted on Sunday, made their second appearance—and we have to say, she looked every bit the polished princess. While at the Anna Freud Centre, Middleton met with experts to learn more about mental illness in children.

The Duchess gave birth to her and Prince William's second child, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, and since then she's made only a small handful of public appearances, including the Queen's birthday celebration and Princess Charlotte's christening. Today's royal appearance marks the beginning of her fall duties, and it's safe to say we can't wait to see what she wears next.

Get the Look

Courtesy

1. Lela Rose, $1,595; net-a-porter.com. 2. Tanya Taylor, $348; shoplesnouvelles.com. 3. Rachel Antonoff, $198; bonadrag.com. 4. Chic Wish, $54; chicwish.com.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits