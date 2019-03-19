Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth Mark Their First Joint Appearance in Seven Years

With her pal Meghan Markle preparing for maternity leave, Queen Elizabeth is spending time with her other granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. It's been seven years since the royals stepped out together solo, and it seems like they are making up for lost time.

On Tuesday, Kate and the Queen visited King's College to officially open Bush House in London. For the occasion, Kate wore a belted Catherine Walker dress in gray with a black collar and matching fascinator. Meanwhile, her sartorial opposite, Queen E, contrasted in a pastel pink look by Stewart Parvin.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The pair were all smiles during their rare outing together, picking up where they left off in March 2012 when they visited Leicester. Back then, Kate was newly married to Prince William and in her first year as a duchess.

Later this morning Duchess Kate will join the Queen to officially open @KingsCollegeLon’s #BushHouse. The pair (pictured on their first engagement together in 2012) will watch robotics demos, meet students on the virtual trading floor and check out one of two new roof terraces. pic.twitter.com/rcUj0Uz6zk — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 19, 2019

Image zoom Joe Maher/Getty Images

Now a royal pro, the Duchess of Cambridge will continue on without the Queen today for an appearance at the Foundling Museum, where she'll view the "Bedrooms of London" photography exhibition — a candid look into the lives of the city's most disadvantaged children.

We're happy to see Kate and the Queen spending some one-on-one time together, and here's to hoping it doesn't take another seven years for them to hang out solo again.