Kate Middleton Rang in the Holiday Season with the Perfect Puffer Coat and Sweater Combo

Kate Middleton was a vision of holiday cheer during an outing on Wednesday morning.

The duchess took a trip to a farm in the northwestern London countryside to help kids pick out Christmas trees as part of her work with the charity Family Action.

While doing so, it was announced that Kate is now a patron of the organization, a role that was passed down from her by the Queen herself, formerly the head of the charity for over 65 years. Now Kate will be taking over events like the one she attended with eager kids looking to take home a tree to decorate.

Kate was ready to kick off the holiday season, with a bright red puffer coat, green sweater, skinny blue jeans, and matching green socks. She paired her casually festive look with dark brown boots, perfect for hiking around Peterley Manor Farm.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The puffer coat isn't a new addition to Kate's wardrobe. She actually broke it out back in 2017 during a London Marathon training session, but it worked beautifully as a fun nod to "traditional" Christmas colors.

Kate headed into the "Elves Enchanted Forest" while helping to select a few trees, which families will end up taking to schools run by the Family Action charity.

The Family Action charity was founded in 1869, and specializes in helping families deal with parenting issues, substance abuse, financial difficulties, and a spectrum of other problems they may face. It's already very closely aligned with the work Kate has done in the past that's been squarely focused on helping children and families, so her patronage makes perfect sense.

After spending time outside, Kate and crew headed inside to make some delicious hot chocolate to warm up from the cold.

Kate's Christmas tree excursion was the perfect precursor to the upcoming appearance she'll make alongside Prince William on a holiday special later this month. The pair will join former Great British Baking Show judge Mary Berry as they prepare food for charity workers.