Kate Middleton Just Wore the Ultimate Princess Cape Coat
The Duchess kicked off the final day of her Northern Ireland visit with a return to her signature hue.
Day 2 of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit to Northern Ireland is off to a very blue start. After concluding day 1 in a glittering seafoam-hued Missoni gown, the Duchess arose in Ballymena on Thursday in her tried-and-true signature shade: baby blue.
The mother of three was all smiles as she greeted crowds outside the Braid Arts Centre in a belted Mulberry cape coat hitting just past the knee. From the color (hello, Cinderella) to the classic and feminine silhouette, this is a princess coat if we’ve ever seen one.
Middleton accessorized with a pair of sapphire and diamonds earrings resembling her iconic engagement ring, navy suede pumps, and a matching clutch, her brunette locks sitting in their swoopy and voluminous signature ‘do.
Btw, William was there too — he wore a gray blazer and black slacks.
RELATED: Kate Middleton Is Giving Us Mermaid Vibes in This Glittering Gown
Once inside, Middleton removed her coat to reveal more of a good thing: a form-fitting royal blue midi dress.
The day is far from finished, but we’re already counting it as a sartorial success. Northern Ireland, eat your heart out.