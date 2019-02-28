Kate Middleton Just Wore the Ultimate Princess Cape Coat

Day 2 of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s visit to Northern Ireland is off to a very blue start. After concluding day 1 in a glittering seafoam-hued Missoni gown, the Duchess arose in Ballymena on Thursday in her tried-and-true signature shade: baby blue.

The mother of three was all smiles as she greeted crowds outside the Braid Arts Centre in a belted Mulberry cape coat hitting just past the knee. From the color (hello, Cinderella) to the classic and feminine silhouette, this is a princess coat if we’ve ever seen one.

Middleton accessorized with a pair of sapphire and diamonds earrings resembling her iconic engagement ring, navy suede pumps, and a matching clutch, her brunette locks sitting in their swoopy and voluminous signature ‘do.

Image zoom Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Btw, William was there too — he wore a gray blazer and black slacks.

Image zoom Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Once inside, Middleton removed her coat to reveal more of a good thing: a form-fitting royal blue midi dress.

First engagement of their second day in NI, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge met @ChiefConPSNI, police officers & staff at Hillsborough Castle where they discussed the challenging roles they undertake. @PoliceServiceNI pic.twitter.com/JTgBTETUUw — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) February 28, 2019

The day is far from finished, but we’re already counting it as a sartorial success. Northern Ireland, eat your heart out.