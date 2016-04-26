Here's How Kate Middleton Is Prepping for Princess Charlotte's First Birthday

Princess Charlotte's first birthday is just days away, and while we can't wait for the adorable photos that will inevitably be released of the little royal to commemorate her special day, we're also dying to find out how Kate Middleton and Prince William mark the momentous occasion.

Although Charlotte's mom and dad were on their tour of India and Bhutan earlier this month, that doesn't mean preparations for her party have fallen by the wayside—quite the contrary, they've likely been underway for many months. "Normally for a high-profile kids birthday, the invite goes out six months prior to the event," Sarah Dixon, a maternity nurse who has worked for friends of the royal couple, tells People. "These people have busy diaries!"

And as far as the theme goes, expect it to be something classic and timeless close to Middleton's heart à la Beatrix Potter's characters. "I think they will definitely have some sort of theme, maybe something gender-neutral like animals or pretty gingham cotton bunting with elegant lunch settings and canapés for the adults," says Dixon, noting that the event is likely to take place at the family's country residence of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. "George will enjoy all the birthday festivities, and I'm sure there will be a few of his friends invited too. He'll help Charlotte open all her gifts—older siblings love to do that!"

Whatever the Duchess has planned, we're certain it will be fit for a princess.