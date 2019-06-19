Kate Middleton and Prince William's Police Escort Ran Over and Seriously Injured a Pedestrian

As Kate Middleton and Prince William headed from London to the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday evening, their royal convoy was involved in a serious accident.

A police motorcycle escorting the couple to their final destination struck and knocked down a pedestrian on the street. The injured party has been identified as Irene Mayor, 83, who is in serious but stable condition, according to The Sun.

An eyewitness told the publication of the accident: "His bike hit her and she spun round, off her feet and fell badly on the floor." And Mayor's daughter Fiona, added that her mother has "got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment."

Kate and Will weren't made aware of the incident until they reached Windsor, and reportedly were shaken by the news. "The Duke & Duchess weren’t told about the accident until they reached Windsor on Monday and were deeply upset about it," says royal reporter Emily Andrews. "They’ve sent flowers & a handwritten note to Irene, 83, and have offered to visit. A KP staffer visited today."

Kensington Palace added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to "stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery," per the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct will investigate the accident. “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south west London," IOPC told the Telegraph.

No matter the outcome, we hope Irene gets well soon!