Kate Middleton and Prince William Coordinate in Baby Blue for Daytime Date at Wimbledon

It's back to Wimbledon for Kate Middleton, and this time she brought along Prince William to cheer courtside with her. On Sunday morning, the couple attended the Gentlemen's Singles Final to watch Roger Federer take on Novak Djokovic for the winning title.

At the game, Kate arrived wearing a custom Cinderella blue Emilia Wickstead dress in a crepe fabric and short sleeves. The duchess paired the look with surprisingly affordable nude heels ($80, aldoshoes.com) and pearl drop earrings.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Will took his wife's lead while getting ready for the occasion, and matched her dress with a baby blue button-down. He completed his take on casual-wear with a light gray blazer and navy trousers.

Once they settled in their seats, the pair, who are avid tennis players themselves, were completely captivated by every serve and volley happening on the court below. Just look at their animated reactions:

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The previous afternoon, Kate had a girls' day out with sister-in-law Meghan Markle and younger sister Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box at the tennis tournament while supporting Meg's BFF Serena Williams. Squashing feud rumors, the ladies appeared to have a blast together, laughing and looking relaxed in each other's company throughout the game.

“Kate and Meghan had always planned to attend the final together," a source told ELLE.com. "Not only is it something that they enjoy, it’s also a chance to remind people that the tabloid stories about their relationship have been wide of the mark."

Hopefully, next time, it won't take an entire year to see Meghan and Kate hanging out solo.