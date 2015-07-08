The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Have the Cutest Date at Wimbeldon 

Well, aren't they the most adorable royal couple ever? After stepping out for their daughter Princess Charlotte's christening this past weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carved out some much needed alone time during day nine of Wimbledon.

Leaving Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home, the duo arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London looking sharp per usual, with Kate wearing an eye-popping cardinal red dress from L.K. Bennett ($425 at select L.K. Bennett stores) and William donning a crisp suit and tie.

However, it wasn't just their impeccable fashion choices that caught our eye. Throughout the entire match, the royal couple looked totally smitten with each other. We spied them laughing and chatting, all while gazing lovingly into each others eyes. Seems like they're as in love as ever—aww!

