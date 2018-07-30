Kate Middleton and Prince William Broke Royal Tradition on Their Wedding Night

Strict rules and the royal family go together like peanut butter and jelly. Royal tradition is infamously strict, from stipulations of no wearing black to no eating garlic, so it's no wonder that Meghan Markle has had a rough time adjusting. But she's not the only one.

Even Kate Middleton and Prince William have been known to sidestep the rules and traditions from time to time. Their slips aren't PDA-based like Markle and Prince Harry's, but hey, a bent rule is a bent rule. Even if it happened on their wedding day.

Ian Gavan/GP

Typically, after the pomp and circumstance of a royal wedding, the couple will leave immediately for their honeymoon. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip went straight to his uncle's house in Broadlands. Princess Anne and Mark Phillips sailed away a cruise.

But Will and Kate were different. They opted to spend their first night as husband and wife a little closer to home, right at Buckingham Palace. An egregious break? Hardly. A break nonetheless? Well, technically, yes, even though they had a great reason for it.

Express reports that because Prince William was working a job as a search and rescue pilot, he wasn't able to go abroad until 10 days after he and Kate said "I do."

Eventually, the two went off to a private island in the Seychelles. Better late than never.