Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Named the Royal Baby!

The new royal baby has a name! Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child has arrived, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave their new addition the sweetest moniker.

Middleton welcomed her third baby on Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and on Friday morning we finally found out its adorable name: Louis Arthur Charles. Baby Louis joins 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte in what just might be the cutest household in Britain.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The name is part of Prince William's full name (he is William Arthur Philip Louis), and also part of Prince George's (he is George Alexander Louis). It is also the name of Prince Philip’s grandfather, Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Baby Louis's older siblings were also named after some famous royals. Prince George’s full name is George Alexander Louis, and his first name was likely chosen to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s father, who took the name King George VI when he ascended to the throne. Alexander is a nod to the Queen herself, whose middle name is Alexandra. And Louis likely refers to Prince Philip’s grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out with Their Newborn for the First Time

Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. Charlotte could have been named after her grandfather, Prince Charles, while her middle name is a definite nod to Queen Elizabeth. As for her third name, that’s a tribute to Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

In the royal family, no name is without meaning.