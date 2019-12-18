Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Given a Sneak Peek At Their 2019 Christmas Card

Kate Middleton and Prince William haven't officially released their 2019 Christmas card yet, but we do have a little sneak peek thanks to Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty, who shared the holiday card the Duchess of Cambridge sent to her on Twitter.

"A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets," she wrote. "We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020."

The card featured a new casual family portrait, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, gathered around Kate and William on a motorcycle — all wearing matching blue outfits.

The card is similar to their Christmas card last year, which featured the family in casual outfits in a picturesque park.

The Cambridges will be spending Christmas 2019 at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family this year, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte are rumored to be joining them for the first time at church.

"It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day," a royal source told The Sun. "It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage [...] William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now."