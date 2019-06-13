Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Seen on a Not-So-Secret Date

Kate Middleton and Prince William were able to take a little personal time for a date after their joint royal engagement on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen getting tea together at the the Inn on the Lake, a scenic spot in Ullswater that's also popular wedding venue.

The venue's Instagram posted photos of the royal couple, writing, "We had two VERY special guests stop by today! Our Sales Manager Teresa and Dani, one of our Hotel Directors both had the pleasure of meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!"

"It was quite a short break," a spokesperson for the Inn told Hello! Magazine. "They came and had afternoon tea with us at the Inn on the Lake."

The spokesperson said that the couple was served a full afternoon tea in one of the luxury Lake View bedrooms at the hotel, with views across Lake Ullswater, and that William had commented on the excellent view, adding that he hoped they hoped they would be able to stay longer next time they visit the Lake District.

Kate and William had spent the beginning of their day visiting the market town of Keswick in Cumbria, and went on to visit a traditional fell sheep farm, where they spent time shearing sheep and learning about issues impacting farmers in the region.

During their time at the Inn, the duke and duchess met Dani Hope, one of the directors, as well as her children.

“What a day we’ve had, we feel absolutely privileged to have been asked to cater for the royal visit," Hope told Hello!. "Both Inn on the Square and Inn on the Lake have done a fantastic job and it was an absolute pleasure to meet the Duke and Duchess. On top of that it was a wonderful opportunity for Harry and Ellie to meet the future King and Queen! They were both so friendly and took time to chat to us, with Kate asking Harry if his favorite food was pizza but he replied no, it’s chips!”