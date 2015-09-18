Kate Middleton and Prince William Enjoy Date Night at the Rugby World Cup

It's date night for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge! The royal couple stepped out tonight in London to watch the opening game for the Rugby World Cup, and by the looks of it, Kate Middleton and Prince William were having a grand old time. Dressed in a royal blue coat and showing off her gorgeous new bangs, Middleton cheered alongside her husband, who wore a dark suit and coordinating blue tie.

In the first fixture of the Rugby World Cup, England took on Fiji. Safe to say we know where the royal pair's loyalties lie. During the match, the couple's love for each other was on full display—between cheering on their team and clapping, Princess Kate and Prince William whispered in each other's ears and smiled sweetly. That's the look of love!

The royal couple cheered on England (and shared some sweet moments) while watching the Rugby World Cup. GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Middleton gave birth to the pair's second child, Princess Charlotte, in early May, and although she has been on maternity leave save for a few outings, Thursday's appearance at the Anne Freud Centre in north London marked the beginning of the Duchess's fall duties. We can't wait to see where she goes (and what she wears) next.

