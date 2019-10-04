Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Tour of Pakistan Is Set to Be the "Most Complex" Trip Yet

As one royal tour winds down, another one is set to start. Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to embark on a tour of Pakistan and, People reports, it's one of the most complicated and involved undertakings the royal couple will take. According to a royal spokesperson, the trip will be the"most complex tour" to date, "given the logistical and security considerations."

While many people have preconceived notions of Pakistan, Kate and Wiliam are hoping to shine a different light on the country today. To prep, they've attended an event at the Aga Khan Centre in London hosted by Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini. At the center, the Cambridges met with Pakistani businesspeople, artists, chefs, and musicians that showcased modern-day Pakistani culture.

"It will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation,” the palace's statement on the tour continues. "From the modern leafy capital, Islamabad, to the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West, the visit will span over 1,000 kilometers [620 miles], and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and its beautiful landscapes."

Security for the tour is so tight that the couple's schedule and specific locations won't be released until the day of.

William has already spoken about how excited he is to experience the culture. Specifically, he's hoping to get his fill of the local cuisine. His love of Pakistani food offered up a chance for Kate to talk about the family's love of curry, which she preps for everyone according to how spicy they like it.

"The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium," she said to William. "And I quite like it hot."

According to Harper's Bazaar, Kate and William will land in Islamabad on Monday, October 14, and "tour the country for a series of engagements covering conservation, national security matters, arts and culture, women’s empowerment, and issues youth in the country face today."

George, Charlotte, and Louis will stay in Buckingham Palace for the duration of the trip, which wraps up on October 18. Though their own kiddos won't be present for the trip, they'll be front of mind. William and Kate are hoping to highlight the importance of thinking about the future for kids, so they'll be bringing attention to education reform, climate change, and girls' and women's rights.

"Their Royal Highnesses will visit programs which empower young people, and organizations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life," the statement continues. "Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women, is one of the U.K.'s top priorities in Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to spending time meeting young Pakistanis, and hearing more about their aspirations for the future."