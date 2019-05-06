Kate Middleton and Prince William Reacted to the Birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby

As you may have heard, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, early on Monday morning.

Everyone had congratulations to share — from Michelle Obama to Meghan’s Suits castmates — but there was one response we’ve been waiting on since the news broke: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s.

Kensington Palace re-grammed (how hip!) Meghan and Harry’s birth announcement on Monday evening with an added comment of their own: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family.”

Um, we’re looking forward to it as well! (And hope photos from the occasion are shared promptly.)

RELATED: Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Their New Home

Image zoom Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly visited the Sussexes at their Frogmore home on Easter Sunday, just one week ahead of Meghan’s presumed due date and two weeks ahead of her actual delivery. We’re sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are itching to meet their baby cousin.