Royal Fans Think Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Being Shady with the Queen's Birthday Tribute

It appears that Kate Middleton and Prince William can teach us a thing or two about the art of throwing shade, according to many royal fans. On Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday, the Cambridges shared a sweet tribute to Her Majesty on social media with a throwback photo from the 2016 Trooping the Colour parade, which just so happened to take place pre-Meghan Markle.

"Wishing a very happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!" the Instagram post read alongside a snapshot of the monarch standing on Buckingham Palace's balcony with Prince Philip, Kate, Wills, and two of their three children, George and Charlotte. Not only is the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex missing from the photo, but also Prince Harry's face is majorly obstructed by William who is standing in front of him.

The couple's photo choice raised a few eyebrows amongst their followers who were quick to point out the shadiness of their post, especially considering the current rumors of a rift between the royal Fab Four. "Interesting how #kensingtonroyal choose a photo without Meghan in it," one user wrote.

"Interesting choice of photo ... almost like you looking for trouble. Is there not enough rumours and speculation going around. Why add fuel to the fire?" questioned another commenter, while an additional royal critic wrote: "Oh dear, methinks someone is missing from the photo ... #royal_passive_agressive?"

Image zoom Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

It's also important to note that during Easter Sunday service, Harry and Will apparently ignored one another. People reports that the princes "did not speak to each other on their way in or out of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and were separated by their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall."

So, was Kate and Will's birthday tribute to Queen E intentionally shady towards Meghan and Harry or an innocent oversight? We'll let you decide.