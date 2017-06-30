Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Orientation for Prince George's New School

They grow up so fast! It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating Prince George's birth, and now his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are already preparing to send this little guy off to school in September.

E! News reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an orientation at the three-year-old's London preparatory school, Thomas's Battersea School, on Wednesday night. There, George met his future teacher, as well as his 60 new classmates and their parents. It was a big day for Kate and Will too, who were spotted mingling happily with the other parents. "They were there just chatting with the other parents. They seemed very sweet and normal," a source told E! News.

Kensington Palace first announced that George would be attending Thomas's Battersea, which costs $8,576 per term, back in March. "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education," the palace said in a statement.

We can't wait to see him in his new uniform!