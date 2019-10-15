Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Stepped Out in Matching Outfits

Kate Middleton and Prince William made a capital E entrance during their latest royal engagement in Pakistan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at a special reception in their honor via a tuk tuk, in matching forest green outfits. Kate wore a glittering green gown by Jenny Packham and earrings by Onitaa, sourced from Pakistan, while Prince William wore a traditional green sherwani by Pakistani designer Naushemian.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the National Monument in Islamabad.....by rickshaw! #RoyaltourPakistan pic.twitter.com/wYkW3yae1o — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2019

The Cambridges spent their evening at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad at a celebration held by British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew. They were joined by some of the best-known talent from the creative arts and business communities in the country, and a spokesperson for the couple told People the event was a part of their efforts "to meet as many Pakistanis as possible . . . including children and young people, leaders from government, business and the charity sector, inspiring conservationists, and well-known cultural figures and sporting stars."

During their tour of Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge has been honoring the country by consciously wearing the traditional shalwar kameez as well as stepping out in green, the color of Pakistan's flag.

Over the course of the five-day tour, Kate and William are expected to tour the country for a series of engagements concerning conservation, national security matters, arts and culture, women’s empowerment, and issues youth in the country face today.

TBD if they'll be traveling solely by tuk tuk, but fingers crossed.