Kate Middleton and Prince William's Matching Outfits at Wimbledon Prove They're Totally in Love

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a daytime date at Wimbledon yesterday, and they dressed for the occasion in matching baby blue ensembles. According to experts, their coordinating outfits may indicate more than just a shared affinity for pastels, as the couple could be sending a subliminal message about their relationship status.

After weeks of rumors that William cheated on Kate with Rose Hanbury — the couple's neighbor in the country — the Cambridges' tennis-watching attire proves that their bond is stronger than ever. Because, apparently, there is actually science behind that whole couples' dressing phenomenon.

"We tend to want to fit in with the person we are dating," says Dr. Nikki Goldstein to The Huffington Post Australia. "Yes we are all unique but we want to, as a couple, look united and as if we 'fit.' You conform to the environment that you’re in, so it’s only natural that when you’re dating someone, even automatically without knowing, you will start to change your style so that you blend in with them."

If that's not enough proof that these two are head over heels in love with each other, take a look at their chemistry off the court.

"The body distance and touch-free behavior combined with the intense and mutual eye-gaze and wide, amused-looking smiles suggest strong ties of friendship as well as their bonds as a married couple," body language expert Judi James explained to The Sun. William's wide grin suggests Kate enhances his life and lifts his mood."

Looks like Will and Kate are in it for the long haul, folks.