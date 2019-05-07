Kate Middleton and Prince William Made Their First Appearance Since the Royal Baby's Birth

There’s never a moment of rest for the royal family.

Just one day after the world rejoiced over the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Aunt Kate and Uncle William are out on royal business in London.

Image zoom BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an uncharacteristically casual look at the launch of King’s Cup Regatta on Tuesday. Middleton paired a Parisian long-sleeved white shirt with dark stripes with a set of high-waist cropped navy trousers bearing a four-button front, giving a nautical vibe. The mother of three completed the ensemble with a pair of block-heel pumps, a red clutch, and her ever-perfect blowout.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William stood by his wife’s side in a navy suit with a pale blue open-collar shirt beneath.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Reacted to the Birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby

Despite rumors of marital discord, the Cambridges appeared happy as can be during the engagement, with several photos capturing Kate’s seemingly hysterical laughter.

Image zoom BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Image zoom BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

William and Kate also spoke about the new addition to the family, with William joking that he's "pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” and Kate "wishing them the best."

"These next few weeks is always a bit daunting the first time around," she warned with a smile.

VIDEO: William & Kate say they look forward to meeting #babysussex. Wills: “We’re absolutely thrilled & look forward to seeing them in the next few days... I’m v pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” pic.twitter.com/W6ldWWsUgn — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 7, 2019

Nothing like a royal baby to lighten the mood.