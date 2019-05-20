Kate Middleton and Prince William Offer an Intimate Glimpse Into Their Lives as a Family of Five

Despite their royal status, Kate Middleton and Prince William just proved that their family looks a lot like yours on any given Sunday afternoon.

On Kensington Palace's official Instagram page, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released six intimate snapshots that offered an adorable glimpse into their lives as a family five, with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis playing outside.

In the garden that mom Kate helped design for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the three siblings appeared to be in their element. George and Charlotte sat side-by-side dangling their feet into a stream — which resulted in muddy feet — and Louis ran around picking up twigs and sticks.

Louis and Charlotte also took turns on the giant rope swing, recreating Kate's pose on it from earlier this weekend.

During the family outing, the Cambridges all coordinated in springtime pastels, with Kate and Charlotte matching in floral dresses. For the laid-back occasion, Kate even swapped her sky high-heels for wedges, while the kids went barefoot.

Speaking to Monty Don for BBC, Kate reveals why her participation in the Chelsea Flower Show was so important to her. “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children," she said. "I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Looks like Kate is practicing what she's preaching.