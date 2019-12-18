Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out to Join the Royals For a Pre-Christmas Lunch

The Cambridge family Christmas celebrations are under way.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted arriving separately to the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Prince William was seen arriving in a car with Prince George to the annual traditional lunch, while Kate was seen driving in with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cambridge can be seen wearing what looks like a red plaid top, and she and Prince William were seen leaving together with their three children later in the day.

They joined other members of the royal family for the annual event, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Anne. Prince Andrew also attended, in one of his first royal outings since stepping back from public duties following his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not in attendance, as they are still on hiatus from royal duties and are spending the holidays abroad with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Each year, the Queen holds a pre-Christmas lunch celebration at Buckingham Palace ahead of the festivities at Sandringham, where the royal family will head to church. This year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are rumored to be making their Sandringham debut, as they're reportedly old enough to start joining their parents for the annual traditional walk.