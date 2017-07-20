Kate Middleton Takes On Prince William in a Competitive Boat Race in Germany

Kate Middleton has been showing off bold new fashion on her royal tour of Poland and Germany, but she also took some time to exhibit her sporty side. The Duchess of Cambridge faced off against her husband Prince William on Thursday in a boat race between German towns Cambridge and Heidelberg, and things got competitive between the two athletic royals.

The duchess changed out of her sunny yellow Jenny Packham dress into a white and blue striped tee, skinny jeans, and white sneakers for the occasion (shop a similar pair here). Middleton pulled back her new lob into a low ponytail while she was out on the water, and she threw on a pair of shades to protect her eyes from the rays.

PATRICK SEEGER/Getty

Samir Hussein/Getty

Her husband, Prince William, also looked casual in a button-down and slacks, taking a seat in the opposing boat to race his wife down the water.

Dominic Lipinski/Getty

While both sides posed some serious competition, William’s boat crossed the finish line first. Hey, we don’t blame the rowers: It must be easy to get distracted when Kate Middleton is sitting in front of you!

To celebrate the victory, the royals stopped at a popular beer garden at the finish line.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Getty

RELATED: Kate Middleton Stuns in a Sunny Yellow Jenny Packham Dress

We can’t wait to see what else Kate and Wills get up to in the final days of their royal tour.