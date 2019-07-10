Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Made the Cutest Appearance at Prince William's Polo Match

Prince William and Prince Harry faced off in a charity polo match on Wednesday, and they got some solid moral support from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex played a game against each other during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, and both Kate and Meghan and their children were on hand to cheer on the Princes.

Kate was photographed in a flowy pink dress, her favorite lace-up espadrilles, and a red cross-body bag, and had a sweet moment with youngest son Louis during the match as he sat on the grass, watching his dad play.

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Royal reporter Rebecca English, who was at the event, tweeted some first-person details about Kate and Louis, writing that Louis was "holding her hand and toddling around." Which, OK, adorable.

"Little Louise [sic] just ran off towards the ponies and Kate had to scoop him up. He’s fast on his feet!" she tweeted, adding that Kate was also seen carrying him and trying to get him to wave to Prince William.

English noted that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also at the match alongside Kate, Meghan, and Baby Archie, marking the first public playdate the royal cousins have had.

The charity match will help raise money for charities that Harry and William support, and Vanity Fair royal expert Katie Nicholl reported that palace insiders are hoping the game will help mend a rumored rift between the brothers.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Looked Just Like Blair Waldorf at Baby Archie's Christening

“They love playing polo and it’s a great chance for them to spend some time together and do a bit of bonding as well as raising money for their causes,” a source told Nicholl. “They are really committed to playing polo as a means of fundraising. This is a successful format and something they can do together and really enjoy.”