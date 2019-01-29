Kate Middleton Just Revealed a New Detail About Prince Louis

During a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum in Dundee, Scotland on Tuesday, Kate Middleton shared some major news about Prince Louis, the youngest and most ~mysterious~ member of the royal family.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Given that he’s 9-months-old, there probably isn’t a ton to say about the tot, but the Duchess of Cambridge still tried to keep her patrons in the know, reportedly telling a bystander that Louis is “a fast crawler.”

I know, a lot to unpack there.

Due to his age (Parents tells me babies generally begin crawling between six and 10 months), we’ll assume Kate means he’s fast in the MPH sense and not developmentally advanced (though, um, we’re sure he is!).

So, where is Louis crawling to so quickly? And honestly, why would he even bother? Louis, where are you going to go that’s better than the confines of an actual palace in which you’re a little prince, no less? Can’t someone do his crawling for him? There is no plastic keyring in the world worth your effort, Louis. The crown jewels, however …

RELATED: See Prince Louis Hamming It Up in the Royal Family's 2018 Christmas Card

Anyway, we didn’t actually hear Kate discuss the crawl in question, so we can’t say whether she seemed distressed by the situation (like maybe she and William are struggling to keep up?), or hopeful that his speed might translate into an athletic career that would make his Polo-playing pop proud (say that five times fast).

Can’t wait for the next Prince Louis update — maybe “fast bowing” will be his next feat?