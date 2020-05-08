Kate Middleton Gave an Update on How Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Doing In Quarantine
She and Prince William video chatted with veterans to celebrate VE Day.
Kate Middleton says Prince George and Princess Charlotte are joining in on celebrations for VE Day, even from home.
On Friday, she and Prince William chatted with veterans via video chat, and the duchess revealed that George and Charlotte, who have been self-isolating at home since their school shut down over coronavirus concerns, have been taking part in a special project to celebrate the end of World War II on its 75th anniversary.
"The school has sent all the children a challenge, and they're currently learning the lyrics to the song 'We'll Meet Again,'" she told Mais House residents. "It's been really lovely having that playing every day."
The 1939 song "We'll Meet Again," made popular by Vera Lynn, has become a song of the wartime era — Queen Elizabeth recently referenced it during her speech amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While speaking with James Pyett, who witnessed bombings in London during The Blitz, the Duchess of Cambridge added that Prince George had been learning about World War II at school.
"He would be really honored to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George can have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well," she said.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school, Thomas's Battersea, was shut down along with schools across the U.K. to protect students and teachers from the coronavirus. Since then, the Cambridge children have been learning remotely.
During a rare TV appearance earlier this week, Kate also discussed how George and Charlotte have been handling their school work.
"We’re stuck into homeschooling again," she said. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work!"