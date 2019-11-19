Kate Middleton Revealed That Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Natural Performers

Warrior Princess's next conquest: the stage?

Kate Middleton reportedly told young actress Nuala Peberby at the Royal Variety Performance that Princess Charlotte and brother Prince George love putting on little shows at home, complete with cartwheels and acrobatics.

"She said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte," Peberby, who stars in the West End musical Mary Poppins, told People.

The Duchess of Cambridge also told 6-year-old Aurelia from the acrobatic group Zurcaroh that George and Charlotte also loved doing acrobatics at home, particularly handstands and cartwheels.

George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, already seem to be outdoorsy, active children — earlier this year, they were spotted stealing the show at a local summer festival in Berkshire with their grandparents.

"They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games," a local villager told People at the time, adding: "George did pretty well at the 'crockery smash' stall. He looked very pleased with himself."

Sounds like a future king in the making.