Kate Middleton and Prince George Have a Blast at Prince William's Polo Match

Prince George was on the move this weekend. Just a day after he stole the show at the Trooping of the Colour parade on Saturday, the adorable tot came out to watch his dad, Prince William, play in the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England.

And the little royal was not content to just sit on the sidelines. Georgie kept mom, Kate Middleton, on her feet throughout the match, where the pair spent time running around the grounds, climbing up and sliding down a grassy hill, and playing with a toy tractor.

For the event, Prince George donned a collared shirt and cardigan, which he paired with navy shorts and matching Crocs. But the 1-year-old wasn't the only one who stepped out in style—the Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in a blue-and-white striped top ($75; meandem.com), skinny jeans, wayfarer sunglasses, and neutral flats. What a fashionable mother-son duo!

Check out more photos from the event below.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

At dad's polo match at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, England, Prince George had a blast playing and dancing with mom on the sidelines. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

