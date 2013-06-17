Kate Middleton: Pretty in Pink Alexander McQueen

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty
Jennifer Davis
Jun 17, 2013 @ 2:23 pm

June 13 may have marked the official start of Kate Middleton’s maternity leave, but the Duchess put in some overtime to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 87th birthday at the annual Trooping of the Colour parade in London. She looked radiant en route to Buckingham Palace, opting for a pastel pink Alexander McQueen coat and a Jane Corbett fascinator, while waving and smiling to admirers from a horse-drawn carriage. Prince William later joined the festivities on the balcony of the Palace, and there was a lot to celebrate -- the next time we'll spot our favorite royal will be after she gives birth in July!

